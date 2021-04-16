Hart district appoints new principal at Golden Oak Adult School

The William S. Hart Union High School District governing board approved a recommendation to appoint Donna Manfredi as the principal of Golden Oak Adult School during Wednesday’s board meeting.

“I am thrilled to continue my work at Golden Oak Adult School, serving the educational and career training needs of adult students of the Santa Clarita Valley,” Manfredi said in a prepared statement. “I feel very privileged to support our community in this special way and thank the board and the Hart district administration for this opportunity.”

Manfredi had served as interim principal at Golden Oak since July of last year. She was previously an assistant principal at West Ranch and Canyon high schools.

Manfredi began her 30-year career with the Hart district as an English teacher at Hart High School before becoming an English and theater teacher at Valencia High. During her time, Manfredi founded the Valencia theater program and Valencia Drama Club.

“The future is bright for adult education with Ms. Manfredi at the helm,” said Superintendent Mike Kuhlman in a prepared statement. “We have already seen the positive impact of her creativity and outstanding organizational skills to increase and improve our offerings to the adult education community. We are pleased that the board has officially named her as Golden Oak principal.”

At the collegiate level, Manfredi served as instructor and director of the summer theater program at the University of La Verne. She was named the Association of California School Administrators’ co-administrator of the year, recipient of the Association of California School Administrators leadership award and the bravo award for outstanding theater arts program.

Manfredi earned her bachelor’s degree in speech arts and dramatics from Rutgers University. She followed that with a master’s degree in educational management and received her administrative credentials from the University of La Verne.