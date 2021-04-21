Leukemia & Lymphoma Society nominates Alamillo for Man of the Year

The Greater Los Angeles Region of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society has announced that Jamie Alamillo of the Santa Clarita Valley has been nominated as a candidate for LLS’s 2021 Gold Coast Man of the Year. Candidates across the county will form fundraising teams and compete in honor of one local child who is a blood cancer survivor, to raise the most funds for blood cancer research.

Alamillo got involved with LLS because, in 2013, he received a multiple myeloma diagnosis and was told he would never walk again. Despite that dire prediction, Alamillo has finished a 540-mile bike ride and several marathons. While the effort of doing a 540-mile ride was monumental, especially while still living with an incurable disease, Alamillo says he always feels better on the bike.

“I still have spinal cord compression, which is uncomfortable, and some neuropathy,” he said. “But once I’m on my bike, it just goes away.”

Though he’s in remission, Alamillo still gets treated with a Zometa infusion every three months to harden his bones and protect him against further breaks. He also takes a chemo pill once a month, which causes the neuropathy.

Since going into remission, Alamillo has participated in 11 half marathons, three marathons, one triathlon, and an Ironman-distance duathlon, in addition to the charity rides. Alamillo is starting a trek on his bike in Santa Clarita to raise $10,000 for The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

As a candidate, Alamillo will raise funds for a world without blood cancers until May 23. The man and woman candidates who raise the most funds during the 10-week campaign will be awarded the titles Gold Coast Man & Woman of the Year at a Grand Finale on May 23 at a virtual ceremony. The local winners are then entered into the competition for National Man and Woman of the Year titles.

LLS is the world’s leading nonprofit voluntary health organization dedicated to finding cures for blood cancers and ensuring that patients have access to lifesaving treatments. Every nine minutes someone in the U.S. dies of a blood cancer. Through programs like Man and Woman of the Year, LLS has invested more than $1 billion in research to advance breakthrough therapies.

There are many ways you can support Alamillo in his quest for a world without blood cancers. Become a member of his campaign team, sponsor the Grand Finale on May 23 or simply pledge to make a donation during his campaign at bit.ly/jamiea21.

Visit the Man and Woman of the Year website (www.mwoy.org) to learn how you can become engaged with LLS.