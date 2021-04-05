Magnitude 4.0 earthquake shakes Southern California, Santa Clarita

A 4.0-magnitude earthquake shook Southern California and was felt in the Santa Clarita Valley early Monday morning.

The earthquake, according to the United States Geological Survey, struck at 4:44 a.m., near Lennox a recorded depth of 12 miles underground.

“The unusual depth (~20 km) may have had something to do with this,” the USGS said in a statement released early Monday morning. “In arm-wavy terms, deeper quakes may be especially punchy, with faster than usual fault motion that generates sharper than usual shaking.”

Did you feel it? A 4.0-magnitude earthquake was reported out of Lennox early this morning.

Although no damage was reported here in the Santa Clarita Valley, are you prepared for the next big quake? View our Nixel for helpful tips:https://t.co/De81PPw1Uu pic.twitter.com/RaUtAuX4QF — SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) April 5, 2021

Shaking was felt to a light degree throughout the city of Los Angeles and weak shaking was felt in the Santa Clarita Valley, according to the USGS.

No injuries were reported as a result of the quake in the Santa Clarita Valley.