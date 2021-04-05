Magnitude 4.0 earthquake shakes Southern California, Santa Clarita

A 4.0-magnitude earthquake shook Southern California and was felt in the Santa Clarita Valley early Monday morning.
The earthquake, according to the United States Geological Survey, struck at 4:44 a.m., near Lennox a recorded depth of 12 miles underground.
“The unusual depth (~20 km) may have had something to do with this,” the USGS said in a statement released early Monday morning. “In arm-wavy terms, deeper quakes may be especially punchy, with faster than usual fault motion that generates sharper than usual shaking.”
Shaking was felt to a light degree throughout the city of Los Angeles and weak shaking was felt in the Santa Clarita Valley, according to the USGS.
No injuries were reported as a result of the quake in the Santa Clarita Valley.