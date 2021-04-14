‘Make a Blanket Day’ returns in drive-thru fashion

SCV Project Linus is hosting a Make a Blanket Day for critically ill and traumatized children on May 15, transitioning the event into a no-touch, drive-thru blanket drop-off.

Each year, the organization distributes thousands of blankets to homeless shelters, children’s hospitals and child and family services, with the group even creating a nationwide endeavor to ensure blankets were provided to every Saugus High School student after the 2019 shooting.

This year, the group’s goal is to outfit every Wellness Center at schools across the Santa Clarita Valley with blankets for students who feel as though they need some support and a sense of comfort.

Participants can make blankets ahead of the event using a video tutorial, then drop them off at the drive-thru event.

Donors are able to receive community service hours, each blanket equating to an hour with a max of six hours, according to organizers.

Those interested must complete a form beforehand so as to not hold up the line of cars. The form can be accessed at bit.ly/BlanketForm, and the video tutorial can be viewed by visiting youtu.be/2vEzen4G5n8.

The Make a Blanket Drive is scheduled 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 15, at Academy of the Canyons, located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road in Valencia. For more information, visit scvprojectlinus.org.