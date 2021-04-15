Man killed in Agua Dulce crash identified

The man killed in a single-vehicle crash in Agua Dulce on Wednesday has been identified as 29-year-old Javier Ambriz Aguilar, of Palmdale, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.

California Highway Patrol officers first responded to reports of a vehicle that had crashed into a ditch on the 12600 block of Sierra Highway shortly after 5:30 a.m., according to CHP Officer Tony Polizzi.

One person was extricated from the vehicle and transported to the hospital in an unknown condition, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Marvin Lim.

Aguilar was pronounced dead on the scene, per the coroner.

The cause of this traffic collision remained under investigation as of Thursday, per CHP.