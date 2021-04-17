Santa Clarita mosque to host vaccination clinic Sunday

The Human Ummah Foundation and the Islamic Center of Santa Clarita Valley in association with Inovia Pharmacy will host Sunday a free vaccination clinic at a mosque in Santa Clarita located at 28877 Bouquet Canyon Road.

Santa Claritans 18 years of age and older who want to receive the COVID-19 vaccine are invited to register online at expresspharmacy.setmore.com/covidimmunizers.

The clinic will administer the first dose of the Moderna vaccine on Sunday, and the second dose of the Moderna vaccine on Sunday, May 16.

Individuals who register to receive the vaccine at this clinic should arrive on time and bring their medical insurance information.

For more information about the clinic, interested individuals can contact the Human Ummah Foundation at [email protected] and 323-673-4483 or the Islamic Center of Santa Clarita Valley at [email protected] and 661-998-3439.