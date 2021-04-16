Scorpion announces headquarters move

Internet marketing firm Scorpion made multiple company announcements Wednesday, including plans to open a new headquarters in Salt Lake City, Utah.

While Corey Quinn, chief marketing officer at Scorpion, confirmed the move, he said it would not affect operations at the company’s Valencia office.

“We’re very still very committed to the Santa Clarita area,” Quinn said, noting that Scorpion is one of the Santa Clarita Valley’s largest employers, with more than 600 employees based locally. “We’re very proud of our office location in Valencia, and it will definitely still continue to be a place where we’ll be hiring … (and) we will be hosting our customers who are in the local area, so it’s still very much an important part of our company going forward.”

The news of the move came as the company also announced a $100 million investment from Bregal Sagemount to expand its technology and customer offerings, as well as the expansion of its management team.

Holly Schroeder, CEO and president of the SCV Economic Development Corp., congratulated Scorpion on its continued success.



“They’ve grown from a small startup to a multi-office, large company, with now, private-equity funding, and we are pleased that they are retaining their employees here in the Santa Clarita Valley and their flagship office,” Schroeder added.

The company appointed Daniel Street as CEO, Mikel Chertudi as chief revenue officer, Raj Ramanan as chief operating officer and Azim Nagree as executive vice president of operations and mergers and acquisitions.

Together, these additions are set to bring decades of extensive experience as highly regarded technology executives with industry insight, according to a company news release.

“The pandemic has cemented the need for businesses of all sizes to undergo a digital transformation in order to effectively reach and communicate with their customers,” Scorpion CEO Daniel Street said in a prepared statement. “Many local providers recognize the need to adopt digital tools and services for local market insights, but simply don’t know where to begin. I am thrilled to lead Scorpion, as we continue to bring local businesses enterprise-grade technology to drive informed market decisions and enable them to focus on what they do best.

Additionally, Scorpion announced it had recently acquired CanIRank, an SEO software company that pioneered artificial intelligence for customers to quickly secure locally relevant SEO insights and recommendations.

While moving its headquarters, Quinn added that Scorpion plans on continuing to be active members of the SCV community. The company has ties with the SCV Chamber of Commerce and College of the Canyons Chancellor’s Circle, among other local business groups, and is a supporter of local charity organizations, such as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and COC Foundation.