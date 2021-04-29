SCV Chamber thanks local first responders with $40,000 in gift cards

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce and Santa Clarita Mayor Bill Miranda presented $40,000 in gift cards for first responders to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital representatives on Monday.

The SCV Chamber raised more than $40,000 through its First Responder Gratitude Campaign.

The campaign, with sponsor Sand Canyon Country Club matching up to $15,000, ran through the month of March and exceeded its initial goal.

In addition to the more than $40,000 raised, Six Flags Magic Mountain donated 2,400 theme park tickets to the campaign.

“This campaign is another example of our local SCV Chamber working collaboratively and going above and beyond during the pandemic to support our businesses, first responders and community,” said Miranda. “I am beyond proud of our full community, how they have come together, and made each of us SCV proud, and proving that we are better together.”

Local resident Janine Cooper Ayres presented the concept for the campaign to the chamber, which turned it into the Gratitude Campaign. The campaign also supported local businesses by purchasing gift cards from chamber-member businesses.

The delivery of gift cards to the first responders will occur over the next two weeks.