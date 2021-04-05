SCV resident, former LASD employee arrested on child pornography charges

A Santa Clarita Valley resident and former Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department employee has been charged on suspicion of possession of child pornography.

Scott Rodriguez, who was said to have been in county service until Jan. 22 of this year, had the charge of knowingly possessing or controlling images of child or youth pornography Jan. 22.

Capt. John Satterfield, of the Sheriff’s information Bureau, confirmed the end date of Rodriguez’s employment with the county, but declined to give further comment on Rodriguez’s arrest and/or what station or part of the department Rodriguez had served at.

According to the charge listed in the complaint against Rodriguez, he came into possession of the child pornography on or about July 18, 2019.

The criminal complaint also lists the agency leading the investigation as the LASD Internal Criminal Investigations department. Further information about the case was not available as of the publication of this story.

Teresa De Castro of the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office Cyber Crimes Division is scheduled to be the prosecutor for the case.

Rodriguez is scheduled to next appear in court on April 26 for an arraignment and plea.