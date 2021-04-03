SCV Sheriff’s Station hosts drug takeback

Keeping up a quarterly tradition assisted by Drug Free Youth, or DFY, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station held a “Drug Takeback Day” on Friday.

Led by the Juvenile Intervention Team at the station, an event of its kind could net upwards of 250 pounds of unneeded or unwanted narcotics in a single day, Deputy Todd Nelson said.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy Albert White adds a bag of unused medication to a collection box after the pills were dropped off during the Drug Take Back Day event held in front of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station in Valencia ion Friday, 040221. Dan Watson/The Signal

“Opiates are a huge problem right now,” said Nelson, “and we’re just trying to subside that and reach out to any juveniles that are having problems.”

Kids, Nelson said, can be exposed to these kinds of drugs — exposure that might lead to future regular use and abuse — in a number of ways, such as stealing from their parents’ or grandparents’ medicine cabinets.

The deputy went on to say that in addition to opiate drug use being on the rise over the past few years, the global pandemic certainly did not help.

A woman in a car drives by to drop off a bag of unused medication during the Drug Take Back Day event held in front of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station in Valencia ion Friday, 040221. Dan Watson/The Signal

“The numbers are up for depression and stuff like (use) of prescription pills and fentanyl, in particular,” he said.

In order to drop their drugs off, people brought their pills and bottles in bags and were asked if they contained any liquids or needles. If not, the bag could be dropped off with no questions asked.

“It is important to come and drop this off, make sure it’s in the right place and not getting into the wrong hands,” said Nelson.