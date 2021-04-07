Senior Center’s slate of April events announced

The Bella Vida Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center has announced its lineup of drive-in events for April, which seniors can attend from the safety of their vehicles.

Car concert

Have an in-your-car dance party and pay tribute to the first rock n rollers with a live concert by Tommy C and The Black Widow Grease Band.

Tommy C has played on stage with many musical legends, including Jerry Lee Lewis, Little Richard, Chuck Berry, Conway Twitty, Fats Domino, The Temptations and the Four Tops.

The event is free to attend, but those wishing to do so must register online or by calling the Senior Center. The concert is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday.

Car bingo

Join the Senior Center for another round of bingo this month, with participants able to tune in to a radio station or roll down their windows to listen to the caller announce the numbers in the parking lot and winners expected to receive prizes.

Pre-registration is required, with tickets being $5 for five games, or $6 for five games and one dauber. Bingo is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 13.

Drive-in movie

Relive a drive-in movie night with the Senior Centers, as participants are able to enjoy a movie under the stars from the comfort of their car.

This month’s feature is “Seabiscuit,” the story of a Depression-era racehorse whose surprising victories lifted not only the spirits of the team but the nation.

The movie is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. April 24 and is free to attend.

In addition, the Senior Center is hosting a number of free virtual classes, ranging from exercise classes, such as zumba, tai chi or pilates, to drawing and writing classes, as well as lecture series.

Light refreshments are provided at all events, while COVID-19 protocols are also strictly enforced, with guests asked to remain in their cars. Pre-registration is required for all events and can be completed either online or via phone.

The Senior Center is located at 27180 Golden Valley Road in Santa Clarita. For more information, visit myscvcoa.org or call 661-259-9444, ext. 151.