Sheriff’s Station to host free catalytic converter etching events

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station announced two additional free “catalytic converter etching” events for all local residents next week.

The events, held in partnership with Reeves Complete Auto Center and Canyon Muffler, are expected to allow residents to get their license plate information etched onto their catalytic converter, which helps deputies locate the original owner in the event it is stolen and recovered.

A catalytic converter is a vehicle emission-control device, typically located in front of the vehicle’s muffler, that makes toxic pollutants in exhaust gas less toxic, whose thefts have been taking place for years due to the small amounts of valuable metal in the converters.

Catalytic converter thefts increased 400% across Los Angeles County for 2020, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

While converter replacements can cost well over $1,000, they are sold sometimes for half that price to illegal chop shops.

The events come as the SCV Sheriff’s Station has partnered with the city of Santa Clarita to launch a “Guard That Auto” campaign to combat the increase in grand theft auto and catalytic converter thefts by educating the community about recommendations in preventing these types of thefts, which include:

Park in well-lit areas with surveillance cameras.

Weld the bolts on your catalytic converter shut.

Engrave or etch the license plate number onto your catalytic converter.

Always report suspicious activity — If you see something, say something.

The etching events are scheduled Wednesday at Reeves Complete Auto Care Center, located at 26821 Ruether Ave. in Canyon Country, and Thursday at Canyon Muffler, located at 20741 Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country.

Both events are by appointment only, with time slots available on a first-come, first-served basis, and can only be requested by emailing Deputy Borbon at [email protected].