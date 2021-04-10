Valencia office building sells for $6 million

Spectrum Commercial Real Estate Inc. announced Tuesday the completion of a transaction for a two-story professional office building in Valencia for $6 million.

Yair Haimoff, Randy Cude and Matt Sreden, commercial real estate advisors with Spectrum Commercial Real Estate Inc., represented the seller, Rebel Professional Center, while Darren Casamassima, principal at Lee & Associates-LA North/Ventura, represented buyer, A. Golden Enterprises, according to a news release by Lee & Associates.

The 23,817-square-foot building comprises 30 professional office suites to be occupied by a mixture of short- and long-term tenants, ranging in size from 378 square feet to 1,864 square feet.

“There is a high demand for smaller space in this market. Santa Clarita Valley is emerging as a premier location for film and television,” Casamassima said in a prepared statement. “An investment in this location is ideal for those poised for growth. With Santa Clarita’s tax credits, entertainment companies, the abundance of sound stages and studios, such as Disney, the area has become the secondary studio market for Hollywood.”

Located at 25050 Avenue Kearny in Valencia, the property is situated within the Valencia Industrial Center, on the corner of Avenue Scott and Avenue Kearny, surrounded by other professional office buildings as well as industrial buildings and retail centers, with easy access to Interstate 5, Highway 14 and Highway 126, according to a Spectrum Commercial Real Estate Inc. news release.