Veteran Center reintroduces services

The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative is reintroducing food pantry and post-service officer services at the Veteran Center.

Food pantry

The collaborative’s food pantry is bringing in additional items for veterans. The pantry now offers refrigerated foods including sandwiches, heat-and-eat meals, salads, platters, etc., in addition to its usual baked goods like breads, rolls, cupcakes, pies, cookies, bagels, muffins and brownies. There are also shelves stocked with canned/packaged goods including vegetables, fruit, soups, pasta, rice, dried beans, etc.

The food pantry hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and baked goods are brought in three days a week. Until restrictions are lifted, veterans and their families can come in and complete a checklist of the foods they would like, and a volunteer will fill two shopping bags with your selections.

VA Benefits

A post-service officer is volunteering his services for in-person meetings most Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to noon to assist in explaining VA Benefits. Call the Veteran Center at 661-753-3559 to confirm his availability. Veteran service officers are still not conducting any in-person meetings but are available via email. Contact the Veteran Center for the proper VSO email addresses.