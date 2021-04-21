Veteran Center reintroduces services

Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative is reintroducing food pantry and post-service officer services at the Veteran Center.

Food pantry 

The collaborative’s food pantry is bringing in additional items for veterans. The pantry now offers refrigerated foods including sandwiches, heat-and-eat meals, salads, platters, etc., in addition to its usual baked goods like breads, rolls, cupcakes, pies, cookies, bagels, muffins and brownies. There are also shelves stocked with canned/packaged goods including vegetables, fruit, soups, pasta, rice, dried beans, etc.

The food pantry hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and baked goods are brought in three days a week. Until restrictions are lifted, veterans and their families can come in and complete a checklist of the foods they would like, and a volunteer will fill two shopping bags with your selections.

VA Benefits 

A post-service officer is volunteering his services for in-person meetings most Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to noon to assist in explaining VA Benefits. Call the Veteran Center at 661-753-3559 to confirm his availability. Veteran service officers are still not conducting any in-person meetings but are available via email. Contact the Veteran Center for the proper VSO email addresses.

News Release

News Release

The Signal delivers press releases from reliable sources to provide up-to-the-minute information to our website readers. Information directly from news sources has not been vetted by The Signal news room. It may appear subsequently in news stories after it has been vetted.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS