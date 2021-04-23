“Person of interest” in Merced murder case arrested in Castaic

A man wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old pregnant woman in Merced was arrested in Castaic on Friday.

Local officials confirmed Friday that they had arrested Enrique Madera Fierros, 29, after multiple agencies coordinated together to locate him at a gas station on the 31600 block of Castaic Road shortly before 10 a.m.

“Up in Northern California, there was a male suspect that had a couple of warrants in the system from previous assaults, and we were getting information from Merced about him being in the area,” said Sgt. Brian Shreves of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Deputies had detained both Fierros and a woman, but the woman was ultimately released. Fierros is set to be transported back to Merced once the officials from northern California arrive, according to local officials.

Fierros was allegedly identified fleeing the scene of a Sunday shooting in Merced’s Loughborough area that resulted in the deaths of 19-year-old Angel Legrande and her unborn baby, according to the Merced Police Department.

“Officers responded to the 1400 block of Conestoga Drive at 9:50 p.m. for a report of shots being fired,” Merced officials said in a news release about the shooting. “They located a 19-year-old pregnant female, and a 20-year-old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

“Officers along with paramedics and Merced Fire personnel provided emergency medical aid,” they added. “Unfortunately, the female victim succumbed to her injuries.”

Sheriff’s Station officials did not have details with respect to the suspect’s involvement.

“(Merced Police officers) wanted him for whatever his involvement is in the homicide,” said Shreves.

Merced Police Department officials were unavailable for comment as of the publication of this story.