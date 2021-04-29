What you need to know as a beginner guitar player.

Playing the guitar is a skill like any other and will require you to start from the beginning. You will need to put in the work and time to learn the basic skills and lay the proper foundation. Doing so will have you playing the guitar like a pro in no time. You will need to learn a couple of things once you decide you want to be a guitar player. We are going to look at some of them to help you get started.

Holding a guitar.

This may sound like an obvious thing that anyone should know, but the truth is that if you’ve never held a guitar before, you might feel a bit confused. Learning to position your right hand over the sound hole and the left hand on the neck is the right way to hold a guitar, and it releases the best sound out of your guitar. If you are left-handed, you can flip the strings around and put your right hand on the neck to hold the guitar.

2. Reading tabs and chords.

Learning how to read tabs and chords is relatively easy. Once you figure out which strings to press and the correct fingers to use, you are good to go. A service like chordify can be helpful when you are learning how to play chords because you can practice by playing simple songs. After the songs have been transformed to chords, by this service, you can practice transitioning between the chords.

3. Tuning a guitar

Practicing on an out-of-tune guitar is the fastest way to delay the process of learning how to play the guitar. Once you had a few lessons and have learned all about the chords, the next step is to learn how to tune the guitar. You can find an online free guitar tuner or invest in one because it greatly benefits you.

4. Playing power chords

Two note chords mainly used in rock music are what we refer to as power chords. These are chords in guitar for beginners and advanced guitarists, which are fun and easy to play, especially when you are learning how to play. There is also a lot to cover and learn since many rock songs are built on power chords.

5. Restringing a guitar

Your shiny new strings tend to lose their luster as you continue to learn how to play the guitar. They start to discolor, the guitar becomes harder to tune, and the sound may be a bit off. Learning how to replace the strings will ensure the guitar sounds its best and is a great skill to have. The process is pretty simple, but you can watch some videos to learn a few tricks to do the same.

6. Playing guitar songs

You will need to pick a special song because it will be that memorable song you first learned to play on the guitar. A song with two or three chords is a good option, and you can learn the song individually for a start. Transition between the chords as you practice until you feel confident in yourself.