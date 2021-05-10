10 injured as Metrolink train collides with vehicle in Pacoima; AV line delayed

A Metrolink passenger train collided with an unoccupied vehicle that was broken down on the tracks while traveling southbound in Pacoima Friday morning, causing a delay for the Antelope Valley Line.

The AV 212 line collided with the vehicle on the 11130 block of San Fernando Road in Pacoima, causing a delay of an hour and 40 minutes for the AV 213 line, which was temporarily halted in Sun Valley, according to Fire Department officials.

A statement from fire officials noted 10 passengers on the train were evaluated by firefighter-paramedics after complaints of pain, and seven were transported to the local hospital in “moderate-to-severe condition.”

The tracks were reopened an hour after the collision.