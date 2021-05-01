Asphalt spill shuts down northbound side of I-5

The northbound side of Interstate-5 near the Highway 138 exit was shut down early Saturday morning after a big rig spilled approximately 1,000 gallons of asphalt.

California Highway Patrol officers were notified of a big rig carrying asphalt which spilled on all lanes of the northbound side of I-5 at shortly after 4:20 a.m. Sunday morning.

“CHP got the call at 4:22 a.m. and the freeway has been closed since,” said CHP officer Moises Marroquin. “A SigAlert was issued for at least three hours.”

The SigAlert was issued at 6:48 a.m. for three hours as the spill was cleaned up.

Traffic headed northbound on 1-5 was diverted to Highway 138.