Bear cub spotted in Canyon Country second day in a row

A bear cub was spotted for the second time in a tree on the 29000 block of Dune Lane in Canyon Country Sunday, according to law enforcement officials.

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s station was notified of a bear sighting shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday, said Lt. James Royal.

“Sheriff’s (deputies) were called out there with (Los Angeles County) Fire Department to assist with crowd control,” Royal said.

Royal added the California Department of Fish and Wildlife were called to the scene and ultimately handled the incident.

This comes one day after a bear cub was spotted in a tree in the intersection of Abelia Road and Grandifloras Road in Canyon County Saturday.

It was unknown if it was the same bear, according to Royal.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.