Bridge to Home to host Cowboy Chili Cookout May 12

Get ready to chow down on the best chili in town cooked up by your favorite local restaurant. Bridge to Home’s popular Cowboy Chili Cookout is back on the evening of May 12. Not only do you get a saucy and spicy chili dinner for four, you also get to support Bridge to Home’s mission of helping our neighbors experiencing homelessness to find their way to permanent housing.

“This is a crucial time for Bridge to Home, as we are in the middle of our capital campaign for a permanent shelter facility in the Santa Clarita Valley,” said Executive Director Michael Foley. “This event will help fund the resources, services and shelter that assist the most vulnerable members of our community. We are finally at a point where our shelter project is on the cusp of becoming a reality. Now more than ever we need the community’s support to help us on the home stretch.”

Simply order your dinner in advance from one of the five local restaurants who have partnered with Bridge to Home. The dinner is $100 and includes chili for four, all the fixins and adult beverages. Take your meal home and then tune into SCVTV for western entertainment and the opportunity to learn more about Bridge to Home and their new shelter project.

“The Bridge to Home Cowboy Chili Cookout is a delicious way to support this important cause,” said Bridge to Home board President Tracey Carpentier. “This is your opportunity to enjoy a chili dinner and watch an exciting, entertaining and local program which will highlight our community’s rich, western roots. We partnered with SCVTV to bring you this program, which will showcase the work Bridge to Home is doing, and also immerse you in music, storytelling, movie history and even tips to cook up your own chili dinner at home.”

The five restaurants providing chili include Egg Plantation, Marston’s, The Old Town Junction, Salt Creek Grille and Wolf Creek Restaurant & Brewing Co. You can also donate a chili dinner to a family in need. For more information and to purchase your tickets for the Cowboy Chili Cookout, visit btohome.org.