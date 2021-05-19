Brush fire breaks out in wash near Magic Mountain

A brush fire broke out near Magic Mountain on Wednesday, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

The fire was first reported near The Old Road and Rye Canyon Road at approximately 4:30 p.m., according to Charisma Murillo, a spokeswoman for the Fire Department.

**UPDATE** Due to the quick and effective response of LACoFD units, forward progress of the #RYEFIRE has been stopped and has a confirmed acreage of 1/4 acre. — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) May 19, 2021

At 4:43 p.m. Fire Department officials on the scene said the fire had reached a quarter-acre in the wash. But within a few minutes of units arriving on the scene, the fire had been contained and held to the initial quarter-acre.

No structures were threatened and no injuries had been reported.

The fire was dubbed the #RyeFire.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.