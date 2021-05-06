Chamber to host State of the County at Six Flags

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Wednesday the return of its annual State of the County event to be held in person at Six Flags Magic Mountain.

The chamber and Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s office have been working together to create a dynamic event to celebrate the reopening of the economy, set to include remarks by Barger, as well as full access to the theme park’s rides.

“I am thrilled to be back with you in person to present my annual State of the County address, especially after what our community, our county and the world experienced this past year,” Barger said in a prepared statement. “This year, I look forward to celebrating what is ahead and talking about our bright future together.”

The event is scheduled to begin with live entertainment, followed by a brief update by Barger and conclude with a sponsor dinner reception and roller coaster ride with Barger. A virtual component is also set to be announced leading up to the event for those unable to attend in person.

“The SCV Chamber is proud of its accomplishments from the past year and (is) continuously working to ensure our business community maintains and survives,” Ivan Volschenk, managing partner at Evolve Business Strategies, which manages the chamber, added in the statement. “From the start of the pandemic, we’ve worked with Supervisor Barger to bring essential resources to our business community. We are excited to bring the community our annual State of the County again, where we can reconnect with our supervisor and the business community.”

General admission tickets are $75, with ticket holders expected to receive parking and admission into the park, as well as a meal voucher, with unlimited drinks, to use anywhere in the park.

All sponsorships are set to include reserved seating for the entertainment and Barger’s address, as well as a sponsor dinner reception and parking and entry into the park, while gold sponsorships are also set to include a private VIP reception and appetizers with Barger.

The chamber’s 11th annual State of the County is scheduled to begin 4 p.m. on July 28. For more information, email [email protected] or visit scvchamber.com.