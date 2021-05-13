CHP: Pursuit ends with two arrests, $100,000 in cash seized

A California Highway Patrol pursuit that began in the Newhall area before traveling into the Antelope Valley ended with the arrest of two, as well as the seizure of $100,000 in cash Tuesday.

The pursuit began shortly after 10:15 a.m. when a Newhall officer on Highway 14, near Ward Road, said they were pursuing a Dodge Charger at more than 100 mph, according to officials at both the CHP Newhall and CHP Antelope Valley offices.

“An officer was monitoring traffic on northbound (Highway 14) around Ward Road,” said Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for the CHP Newhall-area Office. “(They) observed a vehicle speeding, attempted to stop the vehicle, the vehicle failed to yield and we initiated a pursuit.”

Once the vehicle crossed the boundary between the two precincts, Antelope Valley units reportedly spotted the vehicle near Avenue S, still heading northbound on the 14 freeway.

The vehicle then took to city streets, continuing at high speeds eastbound on Sierra Highway until officials from the CHP stations and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department conducted a felony traffic stop.

“All occupants were taken into custody without further incident,” read a press release about the pursuit. “The driver was booked into LASD, Palmdale Jail for 2800.2 VC- Felony evading and a passenger was booked on an outstanding felony warrant for possession of a firearm.”

Additionally, more than $100,000 in U.S. currency was seized by CHP for potential asset forfeiture, officials said.