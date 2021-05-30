City, county to host free tire-collection event

Santa Clarita residents will have an opportunity to dispose their used and scrap tires Saturday, June 5 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Via Princessa Metrolink Station parking lot located at 19201 Via Princessa. The event is free.

Most tires and rims will be accepted with the exception of oversized tires, such as tractor tires. Attendees that are planning to drop-off more than nine tires must contact the Department of Public Health at (626) 430-5540 to request a Tire Transport Form. Items from businesses will not be accepted.

The city of Santa Clarita in partnership with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works and the Los Angeles Conservation Corps. planned the event.

To learn more about the tire collection event and other green resources in Santa Clarita, please visit GreenSantaClarita.com or call 661-286-4098.