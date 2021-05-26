City debuts ‘Color is Your World’ exhibit

Vibrant colors, abstract illusions, serenity—all this and more can be found in the city’s new art exhibit, “Color is Your World.” This art gallery is designed to stimulate your senses and display a colorful world of imagination through 43 artists featured and more than 50 pieces of artwork on display. This colorful exhibition is available for viewing until July 23 virtually and at the First Floor Gallery in City Hall.

“Self Love,” by Jen LaVita, is part of the city’s new exhibit, “Color is Your World.” The exhibit is available online and at the First Floor Gallery of City Hall until July 23. Courtesy photo

This art exhibition is working in conjunction with the Santa Clarita Library’s Summer Reading program, “Reading Colors Your World,” where residents can explore a world of colors around Santa Clarita with programs and prizes. All programs will be held in a variety of formats this summer, including onsite locations, local parks, online, quick pick-ups and more. All programs and events are free and open to all ages.

“Garden Harvest,” by Mike Farrell, is part of the city’s new exhibit, “Color is Your World.” The exhibit is available online and at the First Floor Gallery of City Hall until July 23. Courtesy photo

To learn more about the “Color is Your World” art exhibit and additional art opportunities, visit SantaClaritaArts.com. For questions, contact city Arts Coordinator Katherine Nestved at [email protected]. For more information on the Summer Reading program or to register, visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com.