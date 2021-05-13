City invites grads to submit decorated graduation caps for virtual exhibit

The city of Santa Clarita arts and events division is inviting graduating seniors to exhibit their 2021 graduation caps in a virtual gallery by June 1.

“There is no theme other than your own creativity, and we want to see your best graduation cap design, whether you are walking at an in-person event or graduating virtually. We are celebrating your accomplishments in a tough year,” city officials said in a news release.

The city wants to spotlight the creative talents of graduating seniors and show them off to the community.

The virtual gallery is open to all 2021 high school and college graduates, both here in Santa Clarita and across the country. Any inappropriate language or content will not be accepted. Participants are asked to submit a high-resolution JPEG of their graduation cap. The deadline to submit is June 1.

Last year’s entries included caps with flowers, photos, jewels, school mascots, movie quotes and more.

For more information about the Graduation Cap Exhibition or to submit a photo of your graduation cap, visit https://bit.ly/3f1aZ95 or contact Sydney Adam at [email protected].