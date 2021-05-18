Clerk thwarts theft suspect; deputies make arrest

A 30-year-old Newhall man was arrested on suspicion of trying to steal prophylactics and a bottle of water Monday night from a Castaic convenience store.

A clerk at the 7-Eleven on the 27000 block of Lake Hughes Road reported to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies that a suspect came in, selected items from the shelves and then attempted to walk out while making no attempt to pay for the items, according to Sgt. Brian Shreves of the Sheriff’s Station.

The door that was reportedly broken during a scuffle Monday night. Photo by Austin Dave

“The clerk attempted to intervene,” Shreves said, at which point the suspect is alleged to have slammed the clerk into the door hard enough for the clerk’s elbow to shatter the door.

However, the alleged would-be thief then reportedly dropped the water and condoms and exited the store, sitting down on the curb out front, according to witnesses.

Deputies reported the man was sitting on the curb in front of the convenience store when they arrived. He was taken into custody on suspicion of robbery.