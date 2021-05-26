Community | Education in brief

Avrand named to DePauw University’s fall 2020 dean’s list

Andrea Avrand, from Canyon Country, has been named to DePauw University’s fall 2020 dean’s list.

The dean’s list recognizes students who achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale. Founded in 1837, DePauw University is a 100% residential private liberal arts university in Greencastle, Indiana. Through its College of Liberal Arts and School of Music, DePauw provides personalized education in small classes, with 95% of its graduates employed or in graduate school within six months of graduation.

DePauw is ranked fifth for study abroad, and 80% of students receive academic credit for off-campus study, including internships, independent projects and service work. The university is ranked in the top 20 for both graduate salaries and internship opportunities among private institutions, eighth for Fulbright Scholars, eighth for producing top business executives, eighth for graduate salaries, and second for Teach For America employees. Its graduates have a 90% acceptance rate for medical school and an 80% acceptance rate for law school, both well above the national average.