Community mourns death of LAPD officer, friend

A Santa Clarita Valley gym is hosting a fundraiser to support the family of a Los Angeles Police Department officer described by those who knew her as an “amazing mom/friend/police officer.”

Officer Miriam Alvarado, 42, was born Aug. 22, 1978, in Westwood, according to officials at the Los Angeles Police Department. On June 26, 2006, Alvarado joined the LAPD.

During her approximately 14.5-year career, Alvarado worked in several divisions, including the gang and narcotics divisions. In 2015, she was assigned to the Metropolitan Division, where she worked until her death.

On March 30, Alvarado lost her five-year battle with cancer, LAPD officials wrote in a statement.

“Miriam was a mother of four, has been part of our CrossFit community for almost a decade and part of our gym from day one,” Crossfit SCV officials said in a statement released about their friend.

In honor of Alvarado, Crossfit SCV has announced a May 8 tribute workout in honor of a person described as an “amazing mom/friend/police officer.”

“Join us on May 8 by participating in her tribute workout, 100% of the proceeds will go directly to her children,” Crossfit SCV officials said in their statement.

Alvarado is survived by her father, Cesar; mother, Mariana; brothers, Luis, Danny and Cesar; daughters, Daniela and Amaya; and sons, Miguel and Max.

A funeral service has been scheduled for 9 a.m. May 26 at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles.

The Crossfit SCV workout is set to take place at 26810 Oak Avenue. Those interested in participating can email: [email protected]