Coroner ID’s man found dead in car

Medical examiners identified the person found dead Monday inside their vehicle near the Placerita Nature Center.

The coroner identified Jason Shamai, 41, of Los Angeles, as the man found slumped over the steering wheel of his vehicle on the 19100 block of Placerita Canyon Road around 5:13 p.m. Monday.

CHP officers initially responded, and then handed the investigation over to Homicide Bureau detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Lt. Robert Westphal of the Homicide Bureau confirmed Tuesday the man was believed to have died from a single self-inflicted gunshot wound. A gun was recovered at the scene.



In light of May’s Mental Health Awareness Month, SCV health officials are reminding people there are ways to seek help if needed. The website BeTheDifference.org was established by local mental health workers and volunteers to spread awareness of free and low-cost resources that are available.