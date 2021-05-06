Deputies respond to report of gunpoint assault in Canyon Country

A report of a gunpoint assault in Canyon Country prompted a rapid response from law enforcement officials late Thursday afternoon.

The report of an assault was received shortly after 4 p.m. near Canyon Crest Drive and Whites Canyon Road.

“One guy pointed a gun at another guy,” said Lt. Jonathan Hoyt of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The initial report indicated that a black Glock had been used by the male suspect, who then reportedly fled the scene, heading eastbound on Canyon Crest.

Deputies immediately began searching the surrounding Canyon Country neighborhoods looking for the suspect, but no suspect had been detained as of the publication of this article.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.