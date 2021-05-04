‘Hit the Trail’ community bike ride scheduled May 15

You can bring the whole family together and explore the city of Santa Clarita’s bike trail system on the 2021 Hit the Trail Community Bike Ride on Saturday, May 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The free event features a self-guided, non-competitive bike ride for individuals and families throughout Santa Clarita and no registration is required to participate.

Cyclists can begin and end their ride at one of four locations in the city: Central Park (3.5 miles), the Iron Horse Trailhead (4 miles), the George A. Caravalho Santa Clarita Sports Complex (10 miles) or the Lost Canyon Trailhead (15.5 miles). Participants will follow route markers from their start location to Bridgeport Park before journeying back for the finish. The first 200 riders to arrive at Bridgeport Park will also receive a goody bag.

Hit the Trail is being held as part of the city’s celebration of Bike Safety Month. More information about the Hit the Trail Community Bike Ride, as well as Bike Week events and Bike Safety Month in Santa Clarita, can be found by visiting BikeSantaClarita.com.