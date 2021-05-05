Hoefflin Foundation introduces new activity-based fundraiser for families

The Michael Hoefflin Foundation is hosting its first Move4MHF virtual event, scheduled to take place throughout June.

For the event, there will be a challenge each week to participate in for the month of June. Some of those challenges include “try something new” and “do it yourself,” activities parents can supervise for their kids, according to organizers.

For every challenge, participants can enter into a drawing to win prizes, according to Sue Hoefflin, one of the organization’s founders. “Supporters will participate in weekly challenges and receive motivational tips, healthy habits info, trivia and jokes, inspiration and more,” according to contest information on the organization’s website.

The event is one of the ways that the foundation is looking to engage with the community and become more active again, after a brief lull in outreach that was required due to public health concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We usually have someone go to Children’s Hospital every three weeks to see if the children and families need anything, but we sadly haven’t been able to do that because of the pandemic,” Hoefflin said.

The event follows in the nonprofit organization’s tradition of helping families affected by pediatric cancer, which has been supported by its community-based fundraisers for decades. The Hoefflins started the foundation in 1995 in honor of their son Michael Hoefflin, who ultimately died of brain cancer in 1996.

Members of the Ward family say they plan to join in the virtual event for Move4MHF. Stacy Ward’s young daughter was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in July 2020, and expressed gratitude for the support of the Michael Hoefflin Foundation provides.

“The Hoefflin foundation has helped us so much,” Ward said, “and we have had so much support from talking with Sue.”

To participate, people can register and pay the fee online at MHF.org.