Homicide responds to report of fatal, self-inflicted gunshot

Homicide investigators responded to a report of a man who’s suspected to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound not far from Placerita Canyon Nature Center on Monday evening, according to Sheriff’s Department officials.

California Highway Patrol officers, whose jurisdiction shares a border with the Sheriff’s Department in Placerita Canyon, initially responded to the report, according to CHP officials.

“The call came out as a suspicious vehicle on the right shoulder, near the (Placerita Canyon) Nature Center, with a person in the driver’s seat slumped over the wheel,” said Josh Greengard, spokesman for the Newhall area’s CHP Office.

A spokeswoman for the Coroner’s Office noted the decedent was a white man in his 40s, but no further information would be released pending the notification of the next of kin. A cause of death was not officially reported as the body was awaiting medical examination as of Tuesday evening.

“We responded,” Greengard said, “we broke out the front passenger window to do a welfare check because officers noticed the man who was slumped over the wheel with blood showing.”

Officers confirmed a gun was recovered from the decedent’s lap.

Detectives with the Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau confirmed they responded to a report of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Tuesday evening.

Fire officials reported the initial call came in to paramedics at approximately 5:13 p.m., near the intersection of Placerita Canyon Road and Running Horse Road.

Homicide investigators placed the vehicle’s location near Mile Marker 3.2.

In light of May’s Mental Health Awareness Month, SCV health officials are reminding people there are ways to seek help if needed. The website BeTheDifference.org was established by local mental health workers and volunteers to spread awareness of free and low-cost resources that are available.