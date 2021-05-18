LASD hosting active shooter drill at Castaic Lake

Sheriff’s Department officials are asking the public to stay clear of Castaic Lake on Tuesday morning due to an active shooter drill that’s being conducted there.

During the drill, people living near the area might hear sirens or noises that sound like gunfire, according to sheriff’s officials, who are asking everyone to stay clear of the lake and its surrounding recreational areas from 6 a.m. to about noon.

“We want everyone to stay out of the area,” according to Deputy Brittany Fraser of the Sheriff’s Department’s Parks Bureau. “It’s a very important training to law enforcement officials, especially in light of recent events.”

Most of the activity will be taking place deep within the recreational area, according to Fraser, who noted that there won’t be a large vehicle presence at the entrance, but there will be a lot of deputies training in the area during the scheduled time. The drill is being conducted in cooperation with Los Angeles County’s Parks and Recreation Department, according to officials.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials responded to a school shooting at Saugus High School in November 2019 in which three students, including the shooter, were shot and killed on campus, and two others were injured.

“Designated areas surrounding the Boating Instructor Safety Center will be closed, so we ask that you please avoid the area,” sheriff’s officials posted Monday in a Nixle. “Active shooter drills like these sharpen the skills necessary to quickly neutralize a threat and allow for quicker medical response.”