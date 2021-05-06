Local nonprofit to support COVID-19 relief in India

The International Friendship Center, a Santa Clarita-based nonprofit, recently announced a fundraising campaign to aid India in its effort to combat coronavirus.

Jairaju Sam Gorlla, a Santa Clarita resident and the nonprofit’s president, is from Hyderabad in India. He told The Signal his goal is to raise $10,000 to help underprivileged communities in his hometown pay for their COVID-19-related hospital stays.

“The money goes to the low-income people who have difficulty in paying for oxygen and other medical supplies essential for treating COVID-19 disease,” he said. “The crisis in India is getting worse and, even after the peak flattens, there is need for help in poorer communities.”

Gorlla said two care coordinators will ensure the funds go to people in need. He plans on sending the aid to Hyderabad in the coming week.

Those interested in learning more can visit intlfc.webs.com. To donate, visit https://gofund.me/320e6b4c