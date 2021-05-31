Mission Opera returns to live events

This summer, Mission Opera is set to present a live outdoor operetta in one-act of the rarely performed, “Le 66,” a French comedic operetta.

The story centers around two traveling German musicians who get lost as they are going to help a distant cousin. They meet a peddler on the road who sells them a lottery ticket, with the winning number 66.

When their luck turns, they do some pretty unusual things until fate snaps them back to reality.

“This show is just a fun and funny good time, and that’s something we all need after this pandemic,” said Mission Opera co-founder Shawn Taylor.

Each performance is expected to begin with a pre-show, featuring arias performed by up-and-coming local singers.

For enhanced safety measures, Le 66 has only three singers and is set to be presented with piano only, not the typical full orchestra, according to Mission Opera Artistic Director Joshua Wentz.

Public health protocols are expected to be followed, with face masks required at all times.

General admission tickets are $20 and student and senior tickets are $15, while virtual streaming tickets are available for the June 13th show at $4.99.

There are four performances of Le 66 scheduled at 6 p.m. on weekends in June, including June 5, 6, 12 and 13, at Santa Clarita United Methodist Church, located at 26640 Bouquet Canyon Road. Saturday shows are set to be sung in French with English dialogue, while Sunday shows are to be conducted in an all-English translation.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit missionopera.com.