A two-vehicle traffic collision in Newhall in which one vehicle landed on its side sent at least one person to the hospital Saturday night.

The incident was reported shortly before 10 p.m. at the intersection of Newhall Avenue and Sierra Highway, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

Two ambulances were called to the scene, with at least one person reportedly transported to the hospital in unknown condition as a result of the crash, per fire officials.