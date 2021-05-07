PHOTOS | Santa Clarita residents contribute to Canyon Country Community Center mural project

Los Angeles-based artist Katy Krantz is creating a ceramic tile wall mural in the courtyard at the new Canyon Country Community Center. The 5-by-50-foot mural, which will feature tiles created by Santa Clarita residents, is expected to serve as a backdrop for weddings and special events.
The first of three socially distanced community engagement events took place Saturday. The second is set for May 22 at the Elsmere Canyon trailhead. The third is scheduled for June 5 at Towsley Canyon, in the parking lot adjacent to the trailhead.
Here are some images from Saturday’s event.