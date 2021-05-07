PHOTOS | Santa Clarita residents contribute to Canyon Country Community Center mural project

Artist Katy Krantz, right, discusses clay impressions made by, from left, Easton, 7, and Wyatt Kurowski, 10, and Kai Ramsbottom, 10, at Central Park in Saugus on Saturday for a ceramic tile wall art project at the Canyon Country Community Center. Dan Watson/The Signal
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

Los Angeles-based artist Katy Krantz is creating a ceramic tile wall mural in the courtyard at the new Canyon Country Community Center. The 5-by-50-foot mural, which will feature tiles created by Santa Clarita residents, is expected to serve as a backdrop for weddings and special events.

The first of three socially distanced community engagement events took place Saturday. The second is set for May 22 at the Elsmere Canyon trailhead. The third is scheduled for June 5 at Towsley Canyon, in the parking lot adjacent to the trailhead.

Here are some images from Saturday’s event.

Artist Katy Krantz, center, discusses clay impressions made by Keith Curry, left, and his mother, Billie Curry, at Central Park on Saturday to be part of a ceramic tile wall art project at the new Canyon Country Community Center. 050121. Dan Watson/The Signal

Susan Ballentine makes a clay impression of a metal grate at Central Park in Saugus on Saturday for a ceramic tile wall art project by artist Katy Krantz at the new Canyon Country Community Center. 050121. Dan Watson/The Signal

Artist Katy Krantz, left, and project assistant Julie Neumann prepare clay impressions for firing. Made by passersby at Central Park on Saturday, the tiles are for a wall art project at the Canyon Country Community Center. 050121 Dan Watson/The Signal
Dan Watson

Dan Watson

Dan Watson, Director of Photography, has worked in community news on many local newspapers for decades and has worked at The Santa Clarita Signal for a combined total of 13 years.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS