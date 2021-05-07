PHOTOS | Santa Clarita residents contribute to Canyon Country Community Center mural project

Los Angeles-based artist Katy Krantz is creating a ceramic tile wall mural in the courtyard at the new Canyon Country Community Center. The 5-by-50-foot mural, which will feature tiles created by Santa Clarita residents, is expected to serve as a backdrop for weddings and special events.

The first of three socially distanced community engagement events took place Saturday. The second is set for May 22 at the Elsmere Canyon trailhead. The third is scheduled for June 5 at Towsley Canyon, in the parking lot adjacent to the trailhead.

Here are some images from Saturday’s event.

Artist Katy Krantz, center, discusses clay impressions made by Keith Curry, left, and his mother, Billie Curry, at Central Park on Saturday to be part of a ceramic tile wall art project at the new Canyon Country Community Center. 050121. Dan Watson/The Signal

Susan Ballentine makes a clay impression of a metal grate at Central Park in Saugus on Saturday for a ceramic tile wall art project by artist Katy Krantz at the new Canyon Country Community Center. 050121. Dan Watson/The Signal