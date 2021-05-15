Sand Canyon Resort development returns to Planning Commission

The city of Santa Clarita Planning Commission is scheduled to conduct a public hearing Tuesday to further deliberate on the Sand Canyon Resort development.

The proposed 75.5-acre development returns to the Planning Commission after three prior hearings on the subject.

City staff plan to respond to public comments about the development’s draft environmental report, which details any potential impacts to the area surrounding the proposed resort, during Tuesday’s hearing, according to a city staff report published Friday.

The city’s report includes responses to comments – of which the city received more than 200 – alleging the project’s inconsistency with the city’s general, loss of open space, wildfire evacuation concerns, transportation concerns and concerns about future potential uses.

The proposed development includes a 177,000-square-foot, three-story hotel with 250 hotel rooms; a 62,000-square-foot building with restaurants, ballrooms, conference space and children’s center; 25,000-square-foot spa building with a spa, gym and salon; a three-story, 60,000-square-foot, 81-room inn with an outdoor wedding venue; a villa community totaling 52 units and 87,000 square feet; and outdoor recreation including pedestrian trails, two outdoor pools, one tennis court, two pickleball courts, a par 3 nine-hole golf course, dog park and children’s play area.

The developer has also proposed development revisions, which are included in the city’s report, addressing open space and emergency access to the site that seek to address comments made by the Planning Commission and community.

A timeline in the city’s report indicates that the Planning Commission will make a decision to approve or reject the development at a presently undetermined time.

The public can join the meeting from the city’s website at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 18.