Santa Clarita announces July 4 Patriotic Tour, Pee-Wee Parade

Due to lingering restrictions from the pandemic, the city Fourth of July Parade committee is unable to host its traditional Fourth of July Parade in Santa Clarita, which draws tens of thousands out into the streets every year.

However, city officials still want to host fun and festivities to celebrate America’s independence, according to officials.

The city of Santa Clarita is hosting its second annual Patriotic Pee-Wee Parade, in which residents are encouraged to design and build a miniature parade float, then capture a photo of it to be shared in an online photo gallery.

Mini-float submissions should be a small version of the traditional decorative floats often seen during a parade, using materials around the home, such as construction paper, recycled materials, action figures, flowers and more to build something unique, according to a city news release.

This year’s theme, “America Emerging with Patriotic Enthusiasm,” was chosen as a way to celebrate patriotism and freedoms after months of quarantine and shutdowns, according to a news release from city officials.

There are several categories for entry, and prizes will be awarded to first, second and third place. Some of the categories include Youth Float, the wacky and zany Do-Dah Style, Most Patriotic, Best Santa Clarita Spirit, People’s Choice and the most prestigious — Sweepstakes Winner.

With the exception of the People’s Choice winner, all other categories will be judged by official SCV Fourth of July Parade judges. Interested participants will submit their entries online in their category of interest.

Pee-Wee parade float entries are due by Monday, June 28, at 11:59 p.m.

Be a part of the Patriotic Tour

Residents can also decorate the fronts of their homes or businesses in Americana in the month of June for a chance to win a prize that also supports local businesses.

The third-place winner will receive a $50 gift card, the runner-up will receive a $100 gift card and the grand prize winner will receive a $200 gift card. Each gift card will be to a Santa Clarita Valley business of the winner’s choice.

The city is also seeking a pint-sized grand marshal to help announce the winners Sunday, July 4. For the grand marshal role, parents or guardians are asked to submit a photo of their interested child or teen in their most patriotic attire they can find.

“The Patriotic Pee-Wee Parade allows our community to come together to enjoy the unique miniature floats that our businesses, organizations and residents will design,” according to a news release from city officials. “The city encourages all to get involved, showing off your patriotic, innovative and fun mini-float creations in one of our most memorable Fourth of July parades yet.”

For more information, rules and to submit an entry for Santa Clarita’s Patriotic Pee-Wee Parade, visit Santa-Clarita.com/PeeWeeParade. To learn more about the Fourth of July Patriotic Tour and to submit an entry, visit santa-clarita.com/PatrioticTour.