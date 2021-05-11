Saugus man arrested on suspicion of elder abuse, threatening neighbor

A Saugus man was arrested on suspicion of elder abuse after he allegedly assaulted his elderly mother and then threatened a neighbor attempting to provide her with shelter, law enforcement officials said on Monday.

The call that eventually led to the arrest was reported 11:40 p.m. Wednesday, near the 29000 block of Gumtree Place in Saugus, regarding an assault in progress, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“It was reported a male adult was physically assaulting his elderly mother and had left prior to deputies’ arrival,” said Arriaga. En route to the location, deputies observed a vehicle matching the suspect’s vehicle description traveling southbound on Seco Canyon Road (and) Tamarack Lane in Saugus. A brief pursuit initiated.”

Eventually, the vehicle was stopped near the intersection of Banyan Place and Seco Canyon Road, and the suspect was detained.

“During investigation, deputies learned during a verbal altercation, the suspect physically assaulted the victim while making verbal threats,” said Arriaga. “During the altercation, a neighbor attempted to assist the victim seek shelter.”

Deputies learned, Arriaga said, that when the good Samaritan attempted to help the elder woman, the suspect, her 44-year-old son, began threatening the neighbor.

“The suspect then entered his vehicle and drove away,” Arriaga said. “The suspect was positively identified by the victims during a field identification.”

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of elder abuse, reckless evading, criminal threats and intimidating a witness. The victim was evaluated by medical personnel.

The 44-year-old man was transported to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and held in lieu of $50,000 bail.