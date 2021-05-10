SCV moms celebrate Mother’s Day

After a year of distancing and isolation, many of the Santa Clarita Valley’s mothers got to celebrate their special day with family for the first time in what most considered “too long.”

“We’re all finally fully vaccinated, so we decided what better way to celebrate grandma than by taking her out to eat,” Valencia resident Katherine Reed said.

“It’s been over a year since I’ve been in a restaurant,” Reed’s 102-year-old grandmother, Winefred Taylor, chimed in.

Taylor’s excitement was evident, as she looked at the table filled with her family — many of whom she was seeing for the first time in more than a year — with a big smile on her face.

While Taylor said it’s been quite some time since they’ve all been gathered together, she was simply happy to have made it past the pandemic to this mom’s day.

“This day together makes the last year worth all the wait,” Taylor added.

Susan Reccelle celebrates Mother’s Day beneath an easy-up tent in Hart Park Sunday with four generations of her Family in Attendance. May 09, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.

Other families took to the outdoors to celebrate their mothers, taking to the parks for picnics and trails for hikes.

The Urbina family went on an early morning hike at Elsmere Canyon Sunday before their Mother’s Day barbecue at the request of Nicole.

“It’s also my birthday today, so the girls wanted to make sure I had two celebrations: a birthday one and a Mother’s Day one — it feels like Christmas,” Nicole Urbina said, jokingly noting that she expects twice the presents.”

It’s a special day for the Urbinas, as they’ll also be seeing their extended family for the first time in a while.

“Nana is coming and we got her the prettiest flowers,” added 6-year-old Talia Urbina.

Three generations of mothers celebrate Mother’s Day together in Hart Park Sunday. May 09, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.

Over at Central Park, Kayla Oliver and her two sons played basketball as their father set up their picnic lunch.

“Today, I’m the ‘yes man,’” Paul Oliver said, chuckling. “Anything she wants, she receives. She’s been so incredible this last year with the boys — she’s been doing double duty, full-time mom, teacher, all while working — so she deserves it.”

After losing their mother to COVID-19, the Curry’s Mother’s Day celebration was a stark reminder of the loss the pandemic brought.

“She’d want us to celebrate, whether or not she’s here to do so with us, so that’s what we’re doing,” Tina Curry said. “We went to church this morning for her, and now it’s time for her favorite part: the food.”

Lourdes Infante, right, celebrates Mother’s Day with her family at Smokehouse on Main in Newhall Sunday. May 09, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.

Curry hasn’t stopped missing her mother, often finding herself dialing her number just to hear a glimpse of her on the voicemail, and wants the day to be special.

“My mom was a force of nature, and she continues to inspire me to be the best mother to my girls,” Curry added.

It was those girls’ idea to picnic at the park, which has become one of their favorite places through the quarantine.

“When everything else was closed, we’d come here to just be outside in the sun and play,” Curry said.