Sheriff’s deputies searching for arson suspect in connection to river fire

An LA County Fire Helicopter drops water on a half-acre fire in the Santa Clara River Wednesday evening. Rick McClure photo.
Spot fires in the bed of the Santa Clara River created a plume of smoke over the center of Santa Clarita Wednesday night. 

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded with a full brush fire assignment just before 7 p.m., according to Imy McBride, a department supervisor.  

Spot fires were seen in the bed of the Santa Clara River Wednesday evening. Rick McClure photo.

As of 7:11 p.m. the fire, near the intersection of Bouquet Canyon Road and Soledad Canyon Road, had grown to a half-acre.  

Sheriff’s deputies set up an active containment for an arson suspect, according to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. 

