SigAlert issued for Interstate 5 crash involving transit bus

Signal File Photo.
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

A traffic collision involving a transit bus resulted in a SigAlert for southbound Interstate 5 lanes Sunday morning.

The incident was reported shortly after 7:30 a.m. on southbound Interstate 5 at Lyons Avenue after a silver pickup truck reportedly hit an embankment, then hit a transit bus, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Peter Nicholson.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel also responded to the scene, treating two patients for minor injuries, though no transports were reportedly made, according to fire officials.

Neither agency was able to provide details on which transit bus was involved in the incident.

A SigAlert was issued for the No. 4 and 5 lanes at 7:55 a.m. as the bus was escorted off to the right shoulder to offload passengers to another bus, and lanes were reopened at 8:40 a.m., Nicholson added.

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's new to the paper and Santa Clarita, but hasn't moved far from her hometown of Temecula, California. Emily graduated from San Diego State University in 2017 and has been writing and reporting since high school.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS