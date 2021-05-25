Small spot fire in Agua Dulce extinguished by first responders

A small brush fire that had originally been reported as a structure fire in the Agua Dulce area on Tuesday was quickly extinguished by first responders, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

The call of a structure fire was first received at approximately 3:45 p.m. near the intersection of Cleat Road and Agua Dulce Canyon Road, but those first on the scene changed the description to a 50- by 50-foot vegetation fire.

“No structures threatened (and) they have knockdown already,” said Maria Grycan, a spokeswoman for the Fire Department, a little after 4 p.m. “It was brush in the field on the property where it was reported.”

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.