State announces fewer COVID-19 restrictions starting June 15

Most businesses and activities will return to “usual operations” starting June 15 under new state public health guidelines released Friday morning.

Capacity limitations and physical distancing will not be required for most business, including sectors outlined in the California Blueprint for a Safer Economy like social gatherings, private events, retail, gyms and restaurants.

The new state guidelines also advised that Californians continue to follow current state public health department guidance for face coverings during this next phase.

Vaccine verification and negative testing will be required for “indoor mega events” and recommended for “outdoor mega events,” which the state said pose a higher risk for COVID-19 transmission.

To verify full COVID-19 vaccination, people can either show their COVID-19 vaccination card, a photo of their card as a separate document in print or electronically on a phone, or documentation of vaccination from a healthcare provider.

Businesses are also permitted to have their patrons attest to being vaccinated to gain entry to mega events. The state will assess mega event restriction, which are effective through October 1, by September 1.

Under the new guidelines, the state announced that travelers follow travel recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and the California Department of Public Health’s travel advisory.

“I support full alignment with the State on this guidance and appreciate that today’s announcement will provide ample time for our businesses, organizations and residents to prepare for these changes,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger in a prepared statement, which notes that approximately 47% of the county’s populations is fully vaccinated. “We have weathered the storm, and I am hopeful that this finally signals our return to normalcy.”

