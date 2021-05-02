Thinking about Mom for Mother’s Day

After a pandemic-induced, stress-filled year, mom deserves something special, and Mother’s Day is fast-approaching.

There are a number of local businesses here in the Santa Clarita Valley that can provide unique gifts for mom’s special day.

Creating a blowout gift

Jenni and Paul Soltero opened Candle Corner with the goal of allowing customers to personalize their own candles, fitting with their theme of “blend, pour, create.”

Since the shop opened in late October, they’ve allowed customers to create their own scents for their customized candles.

“It’s a fun experience,” Jenni Soltero said. “The whole process itself is coming in and smelling a bunch of single scented candles … without knowing the names of them, which makes it really unique … and being able to blend up to three scents together to create your unique scent.”

They also hold candle making parties for groups of up to 25, which can be done before or after store hours.

On Mother’s Day, the shop is giving out a gift candle, while supplies last.

Candle Corner, located at 23300 Cinema Drive, Unit 105, is open 1-7 p.m. daily. For more information, call (661) 425-7600 or visit candlecorner.org. Groups of four or more are asked to call ahead and make appointments so the shop is staffed properly.

Debbie Grill , right, serves wine to Lori Martindale, left, and Patricia heritage in the tasting room available for Mother’s Day at Agua Dulce Winery in Agua Dulce . 042821. Dan Watson/The Signal

It’s wine o’clock somewhere

Over at Agua Dulce Winery, general manager Steve Whizan is looking forward to inviting families back to the 400-acre vineyard for the winery’s annual Mother’s Day picnic.

Enjoy a vineyard picnic with wine, meats and cheeses spreads, olives, nuts, fruit, dessert, etc. as well as live music.

“We’ve been doing it for years,” Whizan said. “It’s always been a real special event, and people keep coming back (for it).”

In addition, the winery is offering limited indoor tastings, on a first come first serve basis, along with plenty of outdoor seating. Food trucks are on site on weekends, though customers are welcome to bring their own food.

The Mother’s Day picnic is scheduled 1-4 p.m. Sunday, with reservations required. Tickets are $60 per person and $10 per child, with 10 people max per family.

Agua Dulce Winery, located at 9640 Sierra Highway, is open 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. For more information, call (661) 268-7402 or visit aguadulcewinery.com.

Vendor Terra Dispirito of Fig and Star stocks shelves at her retail space at Artistic Exchange Market Monday moring ahead of the store’s opening on Tuesday. April 26, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.

Finding a handcrafted creation

Artistic Exchange Market is a shop where you can find all kinds of handmade, repurposed and vintage items provided locally by Santa Clarita vendors, many of whom are mothers themselves.

The idea for the shop came to owner Ariane Aligo, who not only works full time as a teacher but is also a full-time student, when she realized there weren’t many places for artists such as herself to showcase their products.

“It’s like building your brand on your own time,” Aligo said, adding that sellers can drop off their products and don’t have to think about them again until they’ve sold.

Aligo wants the shop to allow these vendors to showcase their craft, whatever it may be, on their own time, which vendor Karen Ortiz, who refinishes furniture, said is exactly what drew her in.

“It’s the perfect way to display my pieces,” she said. “I was excited because it’s kind of a set it, forget it and come and restock when I need to (thing).”

For Ortiz, refinishing furniture not only allows her to give each piece new life, but it’s a therapeutic hobby.

“I just found something that actually works for me,” she added. “It relaxes me … and allows me to find my creativity.”

Santa Clarita resident Terra Dispirito, another vendor at the shop, combined her two passions — her career as a hairdresser and hobby as a volunteer at the Castaic Animal Care Center — to create Fig and Star beauty products, which she named after her own adopted shelter pups.

“We donate most of our profit back to the shelter animals,” Dispirito said. “Mine and my husband’s goal is to open an animal rescue with this.”

It’s exactly vendors like this Aligo is looking forward to assisting by giving them a place to display their products without hesitation in an effort to support and highlight local small businesses.

“When I first started doing it, I was scared I wasn’t good enough, so I think taking away the application process was a good idea and just calling it ‘registering,’” she said. “If we have room, you can get in. … If you have a craft, go ahead and sell it.”

The shop just opened April 27, and plans to move to a bigger location in the SCV at the end of May.

In honor of Mother’s Day, the shop is featuring a lot of different types of florists and has various flowers and floral bouquets for sale.

Artistic Exchange Market, located at 24313 Magic Mountain Parkway in Valencia, is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. For more information, call (818) 307-9641 or visit facebook.com/artisticexchangemarket.

Time for a massage?

While fully booked for Mother’s Day weekend, The Ivy Day Spa is still offering discounted gift cards for the occasion, which can be used for a future spa day for you and your mom.

The spa offers massages, facials and nail services, as well as other spa packages and waxing services, according to manager Lina Alarcon.

Gift cards are being offered for $15 off every $100 and are available for purchase both online or in-store.

The Ivy Day Spa, located at 24320 Town Center Drive, Unit 100, is open daily. For more information, call (661) 260-1244 or visit theivydayspa.com.