Two ambulances requested for Newhall crash

A crash involving at least two vehicles out front of Eternal Valley Memorial Park & Mortuary Monday resulted in two ambulances being requested.

The incident was reported just after 1:30 p.m. on the 23200 block of Sierra Highway in front of the cemetery, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Ed Pickett.

“They just requested a second ambulance,” Pickett said at 1:50 p.m., adding that it was unknown the extent of any patients’ injuries.

Traffic headed south on Sierra Highway was blocked as first responders worked to clear the scene.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.