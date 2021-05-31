Two ambulances requested for Newhall crash

A two-vehicle traffic collision stalls traffic on Sierra Highway on Monday, May 31, 2021. Bobby Block/The Signal
A crash involving at least two vehicles out front of Eternal Valley Memorial Park & Mortuary Monday resulted in two ambulances being requested.  

The incident was reported just after 1:30 p.m. on the 23200 block of Sierra Highway in front of the cemetery, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Ed Pickett. 

“They just requested a second ambulance,” Pickett said at 1:50 p.m., adding that it was unknown the extent of any patients’ injuries. 

Traffic headed south on Sierra Highway was blocked as first responders worked to clear the scene. 

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available. 

One person is transported to the hospital as a result of a traffic collision on Sierra Highway on Monday, May 31, 2021. Bobby Block/The Signal
Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's new to the paper and Santa Clarita, but hasn't moved far from her hometown of Temecula, California. Emily graduated from San Diego State University in 2017 and has been writing and reporting since high school.

