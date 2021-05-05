Two fires reported off Highway 14, Fire Department quickly responds

First responders were called to the scene of at least two separate brush fire incidents that broke out Wednesday afternoon near Highway 14 in Newhall.

Officials reported that, shortly after 2:50 p.m., multiple people called 911 to report seeing the signs of a brush fire off the side of the freeway, near the Interstate 5 and Highway 14 interchange.

“We had two 10-by-10-foot spots,” said Franklin Lopez, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, in referencing the first incident.

According to officials, those two flareups were quickly extinguished. However, a second incident, within minutes of the first, was reported farther north on Highway 14, just south of Escondido Canyon Road.

“We had a working fire at 3:15 p.m.,” said Lopez. “The size we had there was a quarter-acre.”

Officials announced at 3:20 p.m. that forward progress had stopped on the second fire.

No injuries were reported nor were any structures threatened or destroyed, Lopez said.